Russia to assist Novatek exec but will not interfere in U.S. tax case - Kremlin

Then-Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay of Novatek speaks during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide consular assistance to gas producer Novatek's deputy head Mark Gyetvay following his arrest on tax charges in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. read more

Moscow, however, is not in a position to interfere in his tax case due to Gyetvay's dual Russian-U.S. citizenship, Peskov told a briefing.

Gyetvay did not return phone calls on Thursday. Novatek declined to comment.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

