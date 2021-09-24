Skip to main content

Business

Russia to assist Novatek exec but will not interfere in U.S. tax case - Kremlin

1 minute read

Then-Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay of Novatek speaks during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow, Russia, September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide consular assistance to gas producer Novatek's deputy head Mark Gyetvay following his arrest on tax charges in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. read more

Moscow, however, is not in a position to interfere in his tax case due to Gyetvay's dual Russian-U.S. citizenship, Peskov told a briefing.

Gyetvay did not return phone calls on Thursday. Novatek declined to comment.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:02 AM UTC

Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell remains favored for renomination by the White House, and if recent history repeats itself a decision may come at any time before the central bank meets again in early November.

Business
Alarmed by Evergrande, China's lenders hold back on new credit for property developers
Business
Analysis: Fed's bond-buying program may be on the way out, but it's not going far
Business
White House prods companies on chips information request
Business
New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index