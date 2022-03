Russia bans car, airplane exports until end-2022, TASS says

A view shows stacked shipping containers next to trees at a port in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

March 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government has banned exports of cars, airplanes and drones until the end of this year, the Russian TASS news agency said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia sought to retaliate against Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine by banning exports of certain goods and agricultural commodities. read more

Editing by Alex Richardson

