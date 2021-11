Elvira Nabiullina, Governor of Russian Central Bank, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia will have a prototype of the digital rouble platform in early 2022 and pilot-test it next year before making a final decision on the launch of the country's digital currency, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday.

