Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 bln by 2024 -Ifax
April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday said it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, the Interfax news agency reported, as Moscow looks east in the face of growing western isolation.
The ministry said Chinese companies must be wary of the risk secondary sanctions pose, but said Beijing was ready to expand its cooperation with Moscow, Interfax reported.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson
