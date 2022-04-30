Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 bln by 2024 -Ifax

Men move bags of goods for export in front of a trading centre that houses shops and offices with Russian goods and services, in Beijing, China April, 1 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

April 30 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Saturday said it expected commodity flows with China to grow and trade with Beijing to reach $200 billion by 2024, the Interfax news agency reported, as Moscow looks east in the face of growing western isolation.

The ministry said Chinese companies must be wary of the risk secondary sanctions pose, but said Beijing was ready to expand its cooperation with Moscow, Interfax reported.

