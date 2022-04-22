Russia faces risk of "orchestrated" default on state debt -VTB CEO

April 22 (Reuters) - Russia may face an "orchestrated" default on state debt due to Western sanctions which should not be seen as a technical default, the CEO of Russia's second-largest lender VTB (VTBR.MM) Andrey Kostin said in TV interview released on Friday.

As Russia teeters on the brink of a historic default, foreign investors in the country's debt have few palatable options to recover their money: bet on costly legal action, trust bilateral agreements will stand, or sit on their hands, analysts say. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

