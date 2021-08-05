Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Russia finds U.S. investor Calvey guilty of embezzlement - report

1 minute read
1/2

Michael Calvey, senior partner at the Baring Vostok private equity group, attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. Picture taken May 24, 2018. Pyotr Kovalev/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday found U.S. investor Michael Calvey guilty of embezzlement, state news agency TASS reported, in a case followed closely by the international business community.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.

Calvey last month told a court that an innocent verdict in his case would trigger billions of dollars in foreign investment and help create thousands of new jobs. read more

Initially placed in pre-trial detention, Calvey was subsequently put under house arrest instead. The state prosecutor has asked for a six-year suspended sentence, but the court was yet to announce its decision on that.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:54 PM UTCBiden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and will propose new vehicle-emission rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said.

BusinessU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs lowest in more than 21 years
BusinessThomson Reuters lifts sales outlook on back of earnings beat
BusinessByteDance to close some tutoring ops after clampdown - sources
BusinessAnalysis: Democrats see chance to reset Wall St. oversight when top Fed official steps down