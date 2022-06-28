1 minute read
Russia fines United Parcel Service over data storage -TASS
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - A Moscow court fined United Parcel Service (UPS.N) 1 million roubles ($18,900) on Tuesday for an alleged refusal to localise the data of Russian users on Russian territory, the TASS news agency reported.
The fine is one of several expected to be handed to foreign companies on Tuesday. read more
($1 = 53.0000 roubles)
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
