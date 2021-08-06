Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Russia hands U.S. investor Calvey 5.5-year suspended sentence

1 minute read

U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia August 15, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday handed U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5.5-year suspended sentence for embezzlement, a day after finding him guilty, Interfax news agency reported, in a case that has rattled Russia's business community.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny. He and the executives deny the charges.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:35 PM UTCU.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate

U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, giving the economy a powerful boost as it started the second half of what many economists believe will be the best year for growth in almost four decades.

BusinessAnalysis: Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears

An unexpectedly strong jobs number for July has bolstered the case for investors who believe Treasury yields will head higher over the rest of the year, potentially weighing on an equity rally that has taken stocks to record highs.

BusinessS&P 500, Dow close at record highs as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Banker behind report alleging HSBC racism resigns over lack of support
BusinessBinance U.S. CEO Brian Brooks resigns