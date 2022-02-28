1 minute read
Russia has internal replacement for SWIFT, cenbank says
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia has a system that can replace the SWIFT international payments system internally, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, stressing the need to support clients of banks.
Nabiullina said all banks in Russia will fulfil their obligations and all funds on their accounts are secured.
