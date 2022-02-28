Russia has internal replacement for SWIFT, cenbank says

Swift logo is pictured with EU and Russian flags in this illustration picture taken February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia has a system that can replace the SWIFT international payments system internally, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday, stressing the need to support clients of banks.

Nabiullina said all banks in Russia will fulfil their obligations and all funds on their accounts are secured.

