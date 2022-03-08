Russia to keep stock market trading largely suspended on Wednesday

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has decided to keep stock market trading on the Moscow Exchange largely suspended again on Wednesday, keeping only a limited range of operations, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The foreign currency market will reopen at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), forgoing the morning session, it added.

The central bank restricted stock trading all of last week after the West rolled out severe economic sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

