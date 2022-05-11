Russia names deputy economy minister Galkin as new statistics chief

May 11 (Reuters) - The Russian government on Wednesday appointed deputy economy minister Sergei Galkin as the new head of the Rosstat statistics service.

Pavel Malkov, the previous head of Rosstat, was named as acting governor of the Ryazan region, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.