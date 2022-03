Russia paid coupons on seven OFZ bond issues -finmin

March 31 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry has paid 50.2 billion roubles ($616 million) on coupons on seven OFZ treasury bond issues, data on the ministry's website showed.

Investors are closely watching Moscow's ability to service foreign currency and rouble-denominated debt.

($1 = 81.5000 roubles)

