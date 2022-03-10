Russia proposes registering leased planes as airlines' property

An Aeroflot Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is reflected in a puddle at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

March 10 (Reuters) - Russia's government said on Thursday that it had proposed in draft legislation allowing foreign planes leased by Russian airlines to be registered as the airlines' property and for them to be given Russian airworthiness certificates.

The government added in a message on the Telegram messaging app that it had also proposed restricting foreign ships' entry into Russian ports.

