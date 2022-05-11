Russia sanctions Gazprom Germania units and owner of Polish part of Yamal-Europe pipeline

The logo of Gazprom Germania is pictured at their headquarters, in Berlin, Germany April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

May 11 (Reuters) - Russia has imposed sanctions against units of Gazprom Germania, in which its gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) ceded ownership, and also against EuRoPol GAZ SA, owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline.

The list of sanctioned entities published by the Russian government on its website on Wednesday includes 31 companies.

It does not spell out the nature of the sanctions to be imposed.

Under a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin, no Russian entity is allowed to make deals with the entities under sanctions, or fulfil its obligations under existing deals.

