Russia to use yuan from its forex reserves, finance minister says

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov delivers a speech during a session of the lower house of parliament in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

March 14 (Reuters) - Russia will use Chinese yuan from its foreign exchange reserves after Western sanctions blocked Moscow's access to the U.S. dollars and euros in the reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

The finance ministry will instruct the payment of a coupon on a sovereign Eurobond issue due on Wednesday in foreign currency but payment could alternatively be made in roubles if the forex payment request is rejected by Western banks, he said.

From Russia's point of view, paying a Eurobond coupon in roubles would still mean the government is fulfilling its foreign debt obligations, Siluanov added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.