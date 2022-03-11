Russian billionaire Moshkovich cuts stake in Rusagro to below 50%

Piles of sugar beets are seen uploaded at Znamensky Sugar Plant, owned by Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro (Ros Agro Plc), in the settlement of Znamenka, in Tambov region, Russia October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

March 11 (Reuters) - Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich, the founder and top shareholder of Russia's Rusagro, has cut his stake in the farming conglomerate to below 50%, the London-listed company said after he was terminated as chairman of the firm.

Granada Capital, a company controlled by Moshkovich, sold nearly two million shares, or about 7.22% in Rusagro, on March 7, Rusagro said in a statement.

Moshkovich had a 55.97% stake in Rusagro before the disposal, data from Refinitiv Eikon shows.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

