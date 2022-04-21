Russian c.bank to look at gradual key rate cut at upcoming meetings

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

April 21 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank will assess a gradual key rate reduction at upcoming meetings, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

The central bank's emergency rate hike to 20% in late February helped stabilise the rouble and overcome a spike in inflation, Nabiullina said earlier, speaking at the lower house of parliament, the Duma.

Now, having cut the rate to 17% in April, the bank is ready for more monetary easing, she said ahead of the April 29 board meeting. read more

Reporting by Reuters

