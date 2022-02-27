1 minute read
Russian c.bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities from 0400 GMT on Monday, according to a central bank document seen by Reuters.
The bank did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters reporter; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.