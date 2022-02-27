Russian c.bank orders block on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities - document

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank has ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities from 0400 GMT on Monday, according to a central bank document seen by Reuters.

The bank did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

