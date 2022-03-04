Skip to main content
Russian c.bank sets commission on fx purchases via brokers at 12%

1 minute read

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it had lowered the fee on foreign exchange purchases by individuals via brokers to 12% from 30% and set the same fee for companies and other legal entities.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

