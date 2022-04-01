1 minute read
Russian cenbank eases restrictions on fund transfers abroad
April 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it was softening restrictions on foreign fund transfers for individuals for a six-month period.
The bank said the measures did not apply to residents and non-residents from countries that imposed sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.
Reporting by Reuters
