Russian cenbank says cards of banks under sanctions won't work abroad

A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Clients of Russian banks that were included on a new sanctions list will not be able to use their cards abroad or pay online in stores registered in countries that supported the sanctions, Russia's central bank said on Friday.

The cards will keep working in Russia without restrictions, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Marrow; editing by John Stonestreet

