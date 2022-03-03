1 minute read
Russian finance ministry halts forex, gold purchases for 2022
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Thursday that it was halting purchases of foreign currency and gold for this year as part of a suspension of parts of its fiscal rule relating to the use of extra oil and gas revenues.
Under a rule adopted in 2017, Russia buys foreign currency when oil prices are high and sells when prices go below $44 per barrel, shielding the rouble from oil price swings.
