Russian finance ministry says it has met coupon payment obligations in full

March 18 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry on Friday said it had fully met its obligations on paying coupons on dollar-denominated Eurobonds due in 2023 and 2043, and said payment agent Citibank (C.N) had received the funds.

Russia was due to pay $117 million in coupon payments in what was seen as a test of its willingness and ability to repay international debt after being hit with sanctions over events in Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

