Russian healthcare firm EMC sets IPO pricing, valued up to $1.26 bln

A board with the logo of Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) is on display on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/Files

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) on Wednesday said the indicative price range for its July initial public (IPO) has been set at $12.5-14 per GDR, giving it an equity value of up to $1.26 billion.

Financial market sources told Reuters in May the company was considering an IPO as early as this summer and could raise about $500 million.

