1 minute read
Russian PM says sanctioned companies can withhold names of firms they work with
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 11 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said companies under Western sanctions would have the right to withhold publishing the names of parties they work with, as Moscow looks to minimise the impact on its economy.
Mishustin said the government was actively working on a third package of measures to counteract sanctions, which would seek to support small and medium sized enterprises, as well as systemically important firms.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.