Russian PM says sanctioned companies can withhold names of firms they work with

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a meeting with members of the Security Council in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2022. Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said companies under Western sanctions would have the right to withhold publishing the names of parties they work with, as Moscow looks to minimise the impact on its economy.

Mishustin said the government was actively working on a third package of measures to counteract sanctions, which would seek to support small and medium sized enterprises, as well as systemically important firms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.