Russian state depository files lawsuit to overturn EU sanctions

The logo of the European Court of Justice is pictured outside the main courtroom in Luxembourg January 26, 2017. Picture taken January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russia's National Settlement Depository has filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg to overturn European Union sanctions imposed on it, the NSD said on Friday.

The EU added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to its list of sanctioned entities in June.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Heinrich

