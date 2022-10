Russia's cenbank says inflationary expectations edge up in October

Inflationary expectations for the year ahead among Russian households rose in October to 12.8% from 12.5% in September, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, just days before it is due to make a decision on its key interest rate.