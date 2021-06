The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Wednesday it sees 2021 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $30 billion and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.6-1.8 this year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow

