Russia's McDonald's successor applies for trademark in Kazakhstan

People gather near the new restaurant "Vkusno & tochka", which opens following McDonald's Corp company's exit from the Russian market, in Moscow, Russia June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

ASTANA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vkusno & tochka, the Russian successor brand to McDonald's (MCD.N), has applied to have its trademarks registered in neighbouring Kazakhstan following the U.S. company's exit from its market, the Kazakh government said on Monday.

McDonald's and its Kazakh licensee terminated their agreement this month, citing supply issues.

Sources earlier told Reuters McDonald's Kazakhstan had stopped buying supplies from Russia and had trouble replacing them.

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the Vkusno & tochka brand in June.

The Russian company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tamara Vaal; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

