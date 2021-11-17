Russia's Rosneft acquires Shell's 37.5% stake in German refinery PCK Schwedt

The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam April 26, 2018.. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has acquired Shell's (RDSa.L) 37.5% stake in German refinery PCK Schwedt, it said on Wednesday, exercising an option to buy and taking its shareholding to 91.67%.

Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) holds a 8.33% stake in the refinery.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jan Harvey

