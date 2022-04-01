Russia's Sberbank closing down London investment arm, says lender

Sberbank logo and Russian flag are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 1 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Friday it was winding down operations at its investment arm Sberbank CIB in London, after reassessing the economic potential of its unit in Britain.

"Sberbank is ceasing the operation of its London office, Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited. We are in contact with the local regulator, the FCA, and in accordance with the law we will close our activities, fulfilling all obligations to our clients," Sberbank said in a statement.

It said key members of staff were still working in their current roles.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans

