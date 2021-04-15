Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessRussia's SVR spy agency calls U.S. hack allegations 'nonsense' - Ifax

Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service on Thursday called White House allegations that it was responsible for the SWI.N SolarWinds hack "nonsense" and "windbaggery", the Interfax news agency reported, citing an SVR statement.

The White House said in a statement earlier on Thursday that the SVR was behind the hack, which led to the compromise of nine federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies. read more

Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said new U.S. sanctions imposed on Thursday in conenction with the hack and other alleged Russian malign behaviour raised doubts about the wisdom of using the U.S. dollar and Western payment systems, the TASS news agency reported.

