Russia's VTB asks corporate clients to stay away from forex transactions, Ifax says

The logo of VTB bank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB (VTBR.MM), the country's second biggest bank, Russia's no.2 bank, asked its corporate clients to refrain from transactions in U.S. dollars and euros to 'minimize risks given current situation', Interfax reported on Thursday.

In a letter sent by VTB to clients, the bank said that for now, all services were available and operating as usual, adding that the lender had preparations in place to continue working as usual, Interfax said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.