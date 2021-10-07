Skip to main content

RWE enters Greece via solar joint venture with Public Power Corp

The headquarters of the German power supplier RWE is pictured in Essen, Germany, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's biggest power producer, on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Public Power Corporation (DEHr.AT) which will initially focus on realising solar projects worth 2 gigawatts in Greece.

The 51-49 joint venture is RWE's first move into the Greek market, the company said, adding both firms had agreed to not disclose financial details of the deal.

