Business
RWE enters Greece via solar joint venture with Public Power Corp
FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's biggest power producer, on Thursday said it has formed a joint venture with Public Power Corporation (DEHr.AT) which will initially focus on realising solar projects worth 2 gigawatts in Greece.
The 51-49 joint venture is RWE's first move into the Greek market, the company said, adding both firms had agreed to not disclose financial details of the deal.
