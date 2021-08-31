Ryanair CEO O'Leary sees 'very strong recovery'

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, expects a "very strong recovery" in the coming months, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

O'Leary said the airline was set to exceed its target of flying 10.5 million passengers in August and expected traffic to hold at around 10.5 million passengers per month in September, October and November, albeit at lower prices than before the pandemic.

"As long as there are no adverse COVID developments, things are set fair for a very strong recovery," O'Leary told Reuters ahead of a press briefing in Brussels.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by Mark Potter

