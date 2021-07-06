Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
S.Africa's AngloGold names Alberto Calderon as new CEO

A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana, October 23, 2003 . REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - South African miner AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (ANGJ.J) said on Tuesday it has named Alberto Calderon as its new chief executive officer, who will be starting in his new role from Sept. 1.

The appointment comes a year after former CEO Kelvin Dushnisky resigned last July, citing family reasons, after two years at the helm.

AngloGold had named Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon as the interim CEO.

Dushnisky's sudden resignation came at a time when miners globally were battling the impact of the pandemic, but record high bullion prices meant gold mining companies were weathering the storm better than others.

The resignation hurt AngloGold's share price. The company lost almost half its market value in the last one year and was among the worst performing shares of gold mining companies globally.

Calderon was CEO of Orica Ltd (ORI.AX), a Melbourne-based explosives maker, and previously served as a senior executive at mining giant BHP Group (BHP.AX), AngloGold said.

He was previously the CEO of Cerrejón, Colombia's largest mining operation.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Business

