S.Africa's Discovery forecasts jump in half-yearly profit
Feb 18 (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery (DSYJ.J) forecast on Friday a higher half-yearly profit, supported by new clients at its health insurance business and adequate provisions to cushion the impact of coronavirus-related claims.
The company said its headline earnings, the main profit measure in South Africa, were expected to have grown 70%-80% in the six months ended Dec. 31.
Discovery said it paid out 3.4 billion rand ($227.4 million) in COVID-19 claims during the period.
($1 = 14.9496 rand)
