Saipem confirms 2022 targets after H1 EBITDA turns positive

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Saipem (SPMI.MI) confirmed on Wednesday its 2022 guidance and the targets of its business plan after reporting an adjusted core profit of 321 million euros in the first half.

In the same period of last year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were negative for 266 million euros ($269.88 million).

The results come after investors in the energy services group agreed to fund only 1.4 billion euros in a life-saving 2 billion euro cash call launched earlier this month. read more

