Saudi airline flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy aircraft worth $13 - $15 bln - CEO to Alarabiya

A Saudi budget airline Flynas Airbus A320-200 plane flies over the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RIYADH, March 28 (Reuters) - Saudi airline Flynas is in negotiations with Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy aircraft worth $13 - $15 billion, the carrier's CEO Bander Almohanna told Al Arabiya in an interview on Monday.

The carrier has increased the number of its new orders to 250 aircraft and it is also planning to increase the number of the company's destinations from 70 to 165, Almohanna added.

Reporting by Lina Najem and Nayera Abdallah

