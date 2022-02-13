1 minute read
Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund- state news agency
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94% of the company's shares.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.