Saudi Arabia transfers 4% of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund- state news agency

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Saudi Aramco logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4% of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94% of the company's shares.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by William Mallard

