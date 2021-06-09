Saudi Aramco expected to raise $6 bln as bond orders top $55 bln

A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Saudi Arabian oil group Aramco (2222.SE) is expected to raise $6 billion on Wednesday as the company returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bond sale comprising three tranches, a document showed.

Pricing guidance on the Islamic bond or sukuk tightened to around 70 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a three-year tranche, around 90 bps over UST for a five-year tranche and around 125 bps over UST for a 10-year tranche, all plus or minus 5 bps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Orders on the sale, which is expected to close later on Wednesday, topped $55 billion.

Initial guidance was around 105 bps over UST for the three-year bonds, around 125 bps over UST for the five-year notes and around 160 bps over UST for the 10-year tranche.

