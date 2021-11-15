Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Alibaba, Walmart

The company sign of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is seen outside its Beijing headquarters in China June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Walmart Inc(WMT.N) and Pinterest (PINS.N).

Its U.S.-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased from nearly $16 billion in the prior quarter.

Other stocks it bought included Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO).

The PIF, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

