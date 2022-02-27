Sberbank's Czech branches to stay closed on Monday-CTK

A view shows the logo of Sber (Sberbank) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian bank Sberbank's Czech unit will keep branches closed on Monday and card transactions and internet banking stopped, CTK news agency reported on Sunday, citing the bank as saying it saw an outflow of deposits in recent days.

The bank said deposits were insured, according to CTK. The bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

It had closed branches on Friday due to security concerns for staff. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.