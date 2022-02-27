1 minute read
Sberbank's Czech branches to stay closed on Monday-CTK
PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian bank Sberbank's Czech unit will keep branches closed on Monday and card transactions and internet banking stopped, CTK news agency reported on Sunday, citing the bank as saying it saw an outflow of deposits in recent days.
The bank said deposits were insured, according to CTK. The bank could not be immediately reached for comment.
It had closed branches on Friday due to security concerns for staff. read more
Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.