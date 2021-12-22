Business
SBI CEO says worth pursuing option to take Shinsei private to return public funds
TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - SBI Holdings Inc (8473.T) Chief Executive Yoshitaka Kitao said on Wednesday it's worth pursuing the option of taking Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T) private to return public funds totalling 350 billion yen.
Kitao made the comment after the online financial conglomerate completed a tender offer for Shinsei Bank, raising its stake in the mid-sized lender to 47.77% from about 20%.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue
