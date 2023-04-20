Schindler Q1 profit beats expectations on strong demand















April 20 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler (SCHP.S) reported a 47% jump in its first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand in the residential segment, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Net profit was 212 million Swiss francs ($236 million) for the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' estimates of 166.5 million francs.

Schindler said growth in maintenance and repairs and supply chain recovery helped the company, even as cost inflation and weakening global trends for new installations weighed.

Global supply chain disruptions eased at the turn of the year, aided by the end of aggressive lockdowns in China, which had affected the deliveries of elevator and escalator manufacturers.

China makes up around 17% of Schindler's sales.

The group posted sales of 2.80 billion francs, above the 2.62 billion francs expected in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.8967 Swiss francs)

