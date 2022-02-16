SeaWorld says Cedar Fair has rejected its takeover offer

Feb 15 (Reuters) - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS.N) said on Tuesday its offer to acquire amusement park operator Cedar Fair LP (FUN.N) has been rejected and that it does not see a path to a transaction.

Cedar Fair declined to comment.

Reuters reported this month that SeaWorld, a Florida-based theme park and entertainment company, had offered to buy Cedar Fair for $3.4 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter. read more

At the time the Sandusky, Ohio-based company confirmed it had received an unsolicited proposal but did not disclose the offer price.

Cedar Fair, which has a market value of $3.5 billion, owns and operates 13 properties, including amusement parks, water parks and resort facilities. The company's parks have about 28 million guests annually, according to its website.

In 2019, it rejected a takeover offer of $4 billion, or about $70 per share, from larger peer Six Flags Entertainment Corp .

