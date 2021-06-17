SEC probing former chair of auditing industry regulator - WSJ

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. markets regulator is investigating whether the recently ousted head of its accounting watchdog violated any rules in his handling of internal complaints, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division is probing the actions of William Duhnke, who was dismissed from the role of chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) two weeks ago, the report said. Duhnke had held the role since January 2018.

Duhnke's ouster was viewed as a warning shot by the new SEC chair Gary Gensler, who took the helm at the markets regulator in April. [nL2N2NM2EO]

The examinations arm of SEC is also probing how the PCAOB has been run, including its handling of whistleblowers and other employees, the Journal said.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Chris Prentice in Washington; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

