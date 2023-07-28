Securitas Q2 profit beats forecast
OSLO, July 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas (SECUb.ST) reported on Friday a bigger than expected rise in second-quarter core profit as earnings margins rose and said its high-margin technology and solutions business grew by 12%, sending the company's shares higher.
Operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) at the security services group rose to 2.62 billion Swedish crowns ($248.9 million) from a year-ago 1.76 billion, beating the average analyst forecast of 2.39 billion in a company-provided poll.
Securitas' operating profit margin stood at 6.6% in the April to June quarter, up from 5.8% in the first three months of the year and exceeding the 6.1% predicted by analysts.
"Organic sales growth in the group continued to be driven primarily by price increases, although volume growth was good within technology and solutions and in the airport security business," CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.
The company's share price, which had traded largely unchanged ahead of the earnings release, jumped on the news and stood 4.0% higher at 1112 GMT.
($1 = 10.5251 Swedish crowns)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.