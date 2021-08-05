Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Sempra Energy (SRE.N)reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%.

The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.

That compares with analysts' earnings per share consensus estimate of $1.59 for the second quarter of 2021.

In addition, Sempra affirmed its full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $7.75 to $8.35 and its full-year 2022 earnings per share guidance range of $8.10 to $8.70.

Shares in Sempra were up about 0.7% in late morning trade.

In Texas, Sempra's Oncor Electric Delivery Co LLC announced its projected five-year capital plan for 2022-2026 of $14 billion, a $1.8 billion increase compared to the 2021-2025 capital plan.

The company said the increase was driven by strong growth in the number of customers, among other things. So far this year, Oncor said it has connected approximately 43,000 new premises, which was more than the total connections seen at this same time last year.

Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

