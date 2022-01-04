SenseTime shares up 150% since late December IPO

The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

HONG KONG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares of artificial intelligence company SenseTime (0020.HK) rose 20% after the opening bell on Tuesday to as much as HK$9.7 apiece, up 152% since the company priced its IPO at HK$3.85 in late December.

The gains come despite U.S. investors being unable to buy the stock after the U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies" accusing it of having developed a facial recognition programme to determine ethnicity, with a focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

SenseTime raised $740 million in its initial public offering (IPO), the fifth largest in Hong Kong in 2021 according to Dealogic data.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alun John and Donny Kwok; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.